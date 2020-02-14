AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD (SMRU) AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Feb-2020 / 08:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD DEALING DATE: 13/02/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 506.5992 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 241100 CODE: SMRU ISIN: LU1602145200 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SMRU Sequence No.: 46768 EQS News ID: 975647 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2020 02:21 ET (07:21 GMT)