AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (TPHG) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Feb-2020 / 08:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP DEALING DATE: 13/02/2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 62.1033 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 35788 CODE: TPHG ISIN: LU1681038086 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHG Sequence No.: 46770 EQS News ID: 975651 End of Announcement EQS News Service

