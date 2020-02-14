Light Chain Bioscience - NovImmune SA: Light Chain Bioscience successfully completes Factor VIII mimetic bispecific antibody discovery for Takeda

GENEVA, Switzerland, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Light Chain Bioscience, a company developing bispecific antibodies with a pipeline focused in immuno-oncology, announced that it has achieved a milestone and received a payment under its research and collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Takeda). The milestone was achieved upon the successful completion of the discovery phase and designation by Takeda of undisclosed bispecific antibodies as clinical development candidates with approval to advance to IND-enabling studies. The collaboration aims at developing bispecific antibodies with Factor VIII mimetic activity for the treatment of hemophilia A patients.



"We are extremely excited to have reached this important milestone in our collaborative program. The successful identification and optimization of new therapeutic candidates adds to the validation of our bispecific antibody discovery expertise. It has been a very fruitful collaboration and a unique learning experience for us to work with Takeda to develop a bispecific approach for an indication such as hemophilia A," said Nicolas Fischer, Light Chain Bioscience's Chief Executive Officer.

About Light Chain Bioscience