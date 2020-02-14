Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Nächster Volltreffer gelandet! Ausbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JXTD ISIN: GB00B7T77214 Ticker-Symbol: RYS1 
Xetra
14.02.20
09:24 Uhr
2,638 Euro
-0,134
-4,83 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,609
2,616
10:05
2,609
2,617
10:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RBS
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC2,638-4,83 %