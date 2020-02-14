

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's jobless rate rose in the fourth quarter after falling in the previous quarter, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



The jobless rate rose to 4.1 percent in the fourth quarter from 3.9 percent in the third quarter, when it was 5.1 percent.



In the same quarter last year, the unemployment rate was 4.4 percent.



In 2019, the unemployment rate was 4.4 percent from 5.4 percent in the last year.



The number of unemployed persons decreased by 6,400 to 31,300 in 2019.



