NOTICE, FEBRUARY 14, 2020 SHARES AKTIA BANK OYJ: DIRECTED ISSUE A total of 744,696 shares will be traded as old shares as of February 17, 2020. Identifiers of Aktia Bank Oyj's share: Trading code: AKTIA ISIN code: FI4000058870 Orderbook id: 69423 Number of shares: 69,917,133 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260