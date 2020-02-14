Chinese scientists have developed a cell with a new blade-coating method and BTP-4Cl-12, a kind of acceptor that is a derivative of the Y6 acceptor, which is widely used in organic PV applications. The researchers also claim that the cells can maintain good efficiency levels, even if its surface is lightly expanded.Researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences claim to have demonstrated a conversion efficiency of 17% in an organic PV cell with a small area of 0.09 cm2. The cell is based on a new non-fullerene electron acceptor, which is said to be a new class of the Y6 non-fullerene acceptor ...

