Freitag, 14.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Nächster Volltreffer gelandet! Ausbruch!
PR Newswire
14.02.2020 | 10:28
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

PR Newswire

London, February 14

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Monthly Factsheet

The Company announces that its Factsheet for the month ended 31 January 2020 is now available on the Company's website at:

https://resources.mitongroup.com/srp/lit/mWQ5dK/Fact-sheet_The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc-The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc-Ordinary-Shares_31-01-2020.pdf

Link Alternative Fund Administrators Limited
Company Secretary

14 February 2020

The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website, other than the content of the Factsheet referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

