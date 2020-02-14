Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Nächster Volltreffer gelandet! Ausbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MZNB ISIN: ES0137650018 Ticker-Symbol: 4F1 
Frankfurt
14.02.20
08:01 Uhr
12,180 Euro
-0,020
-0,16 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
IBEX MEDIUM CAP
1-Jahres-Chart
FLUIDRA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLUIDRA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,120
12,340
12:01
12,240
12,380
12:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FLUIDRA
FLUIDRA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLUIDRA SA12,180-0,16 %