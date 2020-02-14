

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's economic growth eased notably in the fourth quarter, flash estimate from the statistical office showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product grew at a slower pace of 0.2 percent sequentially, following third quarter's 1.2 percent expansion. Nonetheless, economists had forecast a 0.1 percent fall.



On a yearly basis, economic growth eased to an unadjusted 3.1 percent from 3.9 percent in the previous quarter. At the same time, adjusted growth came in at 3.5 percent, down from 4 percent a quarter ago.



The statistical office is set to release revised data for the fourth quarter on February 28.



