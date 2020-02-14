Scepter Holdings, Inc., Credits Amazon Advertising for Increasing Sales

Scepter has increased investment in Amazon Advertising to drive online sales

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2020 / Scepter Holdings, Inc., (OTC:BRZL) a high-performance consumer goods sales and marketing company, credits Amazon Advertising as one of the primary drivers behind increased sales of Dermacia cosmetics in January and February this year.

According to a recent article on Forbes.com1, retail brands are enjoying higher returns with Amazon Advertising than with Facebook or Google. The article cited data from a recent Feedvisor study which concluded that 66% of consumers begin their new product search on Amazon, that Amazon drives a 7X return for most brands.

Scepter invests most of its advertising dollars in Amazon Advertising, and has recent leveraged some of the new advertising features introduced by Amazon in the last 6 months to increase return on advertising spend (ROAS). January and February of 2020 have demonstrated a rise in ROAS over last year, as well as an increase in sales over the same period last year, which supports additional investment in Amazon Advertising.

"Amazon's advertising platform has helped us better target consumers most likely to purchase Dermacia or Gevitta products with a greater return than what we traditionally received from advertising on Facebook. This has lead to us launching more campaigns on Amazon than any other platform.", stated Adam Nicosia, Vice President of Sales.

About Scepter Holdings, Inc.

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") manages the sales and brand development of high-performance consumer packaged goods. The company seeks to acquire performing brands to add to the company's portfolio of products and brands sold online and through strategic retail relationships. The company has expertise manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling online consumer packaged goods and seeks to leverage its expertise to grow additional acquired brands. Scepter Holdings, Inc. was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on January 11, 2007.

For more information, please visit our website: http://scepterbrands.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Scepter Holdings, Inc. filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Investors Contact:

775-296-5768

info@scepterbrands.com

SOURCE: Scepter Holdings, Inc.

