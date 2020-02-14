TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Notice of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund webinar
PR Newswire
London, February 14
14/02/2020
TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985, LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)
Investor update webinar
The Portfolio Management team will be hosting a webinar on Thursday 19th March at 10am to discuss the outlook and opportunities for the TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund, highlighting how their views feed into positioning.
For more information on how to register, please contact events@twentyfouram.com