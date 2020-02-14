Anzeige
Freitag, 14.02.2020
PR Newswire
14.02.2020 | 11:34
78 Leser
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Notice of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund webinar

London, February 14

14/02/2020

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985, LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Investor update webinar

The Portfolio Management team will be hosting a webinar on Thursday 19th March at 10am to discuss the outlook and opportunities for the TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund, highlighting how their views feed into positioning.

For more information on how to register, please contact events@twentyfouram.com

