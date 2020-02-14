Belgium's Tractebel will build three floating PV projects at the 52.2 MW Batalha hydropower project, which is owned by Brazilian state-run power company Eletrobras Furnas.Belgian engineering firm Tractebel, a unit of French energy giant Engie, plans to build three floating PV arrays with 30 MW of capacity at the 52.2 MW Batalha hydropower project, which is owned by Brazilian state-run power company Eletrobras Furnas. The Batalha Photovoltaic Plants (UFVs) I, II and III will feature 90,900 solar panels, Tractebel said. "The balance of photovoltaic modules needed to meet the target will be developed ...

