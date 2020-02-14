Five vendors Accenture, ARCADIS, AECOM, Wipro and ERM lead the market for operational excellence digital services reflecting the highly competitive market environment. Independent research firm Verdantix assessed the capabilities of the 12 most prominent vendors in the market on their ability to meet customer demands to digitize operational excellence projects.

"The abundance of new technology means that industry-leading firms see investing in digital services as essential for operational excellence," commented Malavika Tohani, Principal Analyst, Verdantix. "However, with the landscape populated with a variety of vendors from different backgrounds, firms are having to work with multiple service providers to access expertise in specific areas."

The Verdantix 2020 Green Quadrant Operational Excellence Digital Services is the only independent benchmark of Operational Excellence digital services vendors available. The study findings are based on a 108-point questionnaire, product demonstrations and a survey of 284 customers. Key findings:

Vendors leading the market for operational excellence digital services, like Accenture and Wipro, appeal to the market by offering capabilities across the digital transformation project lifecycle formulating the vision and roadmap, designing business processes, implementation and change management.

Digital services vendors are demonstrating competitive advantage through subject matter expertise within specific industries, such as Arcadis in transportation and infrastructure, Golder in mining and TCS in manufacturing.

Investment in innovation programmes, acquisitions and partnerships to boost digital capabilities is a key success factor for digital service vendors, such as AECOM's annual hackathon event, Accenture's 120-strong global partner network, Arcadis with Arcadis Gen to deliver data driven solutions to their customers, ERM with their digital centres of excellence, and Wipro who have set aside $100 million for investment into start-ups.

"The operational excellence digital services market is entering a new phase of growth as new sectors follow the success of more mature industries, such as the high-risk oil and gas industry, by adopting technology to drive improvements across the business," continued Tohani. "Vendors looking to gain market share need to demonstrate their subject matter expertise and capabilities in specific areas, which will result in an increase in vendor investment to expand their digital offerings beyond their core capabilities."

Join our webinar "How To Select The Right Digital Services Provider For Your Operational Excellence Projects" on 11 March to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200214005205/en/

Contacts:

Olivia Russell

+44(0)203-371-6774

orussell@verdantix.com