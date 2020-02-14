The "Reviewing and Negotiating Technology Transfer and Licensing Agreements" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Technology transfer and licensing agreements are frequently used by commercial entities and public or quasi-public bodies for the development of new business prospects and for cross- border expansion.

This two-day seminar will give practical advice on the legal and commercial considerations essential for securing a successful deal.

The programme offers a comprehensive overview of all the key matters to be considered by the licensor and the licensee when dealing with international technology transfer and licensing agreements.

This seminar is not jurisdiction-specific and is therefore ideal for those working both in the UK and overseas.

Agenda:

Day one

Competition law introduction

Goals of competition policy

Role of the institutions and the Member States

Individual remedies

Standard of proof

Article 101 TFEU anti-competitive agreements, decisions and concerted practices

Agreement, decision or concerted practice exists

Effect on trade between Member States

Object or effect of the prevention, restriction or distortion of competition

Impact of the de Minimis doctrine on the application of Article 101(1)

Article 101(3) TFEU exemption

Competition law technology related block exemptions

Vertical Restraints Block Exemptions (VRBER 2010)

Technology Transfer Block Exemption Regulation (2014)

Block exemption governing R&D

Ancillary agreements

Confidentiality agreement

Materials transfer agreement

Memorandum of Understanding

Option agreements

Technology transfer agreements

Set-up

Strategic and legal concerns of the prospective licensor

Key concerns reviewed Term Assignment IP Liability, disclaimers and indemnities

Benefits and disadvantages of licensing technology

Legal safeguards during the pre-negotiation phase

Day two

International contract disputes

Jurisdiction

Jurisdiction rules under EU law

Jurisdiction agreements and their status

Choice of law rules

Recognition and enforcement of arbitral awards and foreign judgments

Dispute resolution mechanisms

Overview

Features of the key mechanisms

Advantages and disadvantages associated with the key mechanisms

Arbitration

Why arbitrate?

Disadvantages of arbitrating

Ad hoc arbitration vs institutional arbitration?

Drafting concerns in relation to arbitration agreements Seat of arbitration Evidential rules of the arbitration Preliminary relief Confidentiality



R&D agreements

Key concerns reviewed

Ownership and right to use

Practical Workshop

Review of a technology licence

Review of the template agreement with particular reference to the key clauses, strategic considerations and drafting techniques

Discuss issues relating to the negotiation and execution of a technology licence

Practical Workshop

Negotiation of a technology licence

Using a case scenario, participants will draft and negotiate a technology licence with particular reference to key commercial terms inter alia

Grant

Fees and royalties

Rights to improvements

Rights to new products and grant-back clauses

IP and confidentiality



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lvqvmm

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200214005213/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900