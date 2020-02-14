The "Reviewing and Negotiating Technology Transfer and Licensing Agreements" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Technology transfer and licensing agreements are frequently used by commercial entities and public or quasi-public bodies for the development of new business prospects and for cross- border expansion.
This two-day seminar will give practical advice on the legal and commercial considerations essential for securing a successful deal.
The programme offers a comprehensive overview of all the key matters to be considered by the licensor and the licensee when dealing with international technology transfer and licensing agreements.
This seminar is not jurisdiction-specific and is therefore ideal for those working both in the UK and overseas.
Agenda:
Day one
Competition law introduction
- Goals of competition policy
- Role of the institutions and the Member States
- Individual remedies
- Standard of proof
- Article 101 TFEU anti-competitive agreements, decisions and concerted practices
- Agreement, decision or concerted practice exists
- Effect on trade between Member States
- Object or effect of the prevention, restriction or distortion of competition
- Impact of the de Minimis doctrine on the application of Article 101(1)
- Article 101(3) TFEU exemption
Competition law technology related block exemptions
- Vertical Restraints Block Exemptions (VRBER 2010)
- Technology Transfer Block Exemption Regulation (2014)
- Block exemption governing R&D
Ancillary agreements
- Confidentiality agreement
- Materials transfer agreement
- Memorandum of Understanding
- Option agreements
Technology transfer agreements
- Set-up
- Strategic and legal concerns of the prospective licensor
- Key concerns reviewed
- Term
- Assignment IP
- Liability, disclaimers and indemnities
- Benefits and disadvantages of licensing technology
- Legal safeguards during the pre-negotiation phase
Day two
International contract disputes
- Jurisdiction
- Jurisdiction rules under EU law
- Jurisdiction agreements and their status
- Choice of law rules
- Recognition and enforcement of arbitral awards and foreign judgments
Dispute resolution mechanisms
- Overview
- Features of the key mechanisms
- Advantages and disadvantages associated with the key mechanisms
- Arbitration
- Why arbitrate?
- Disadvantages of arbitrating
- Ad hoc arbitration vs institutional arbitration?
- Drafting concerns in relation to arbitration agreements
- Seat of arbitration
- Evidential rules of the arbitration
- Preliminary relief
- Confidentiality
R&D agreements
- Key concerns reviewed
- Ownership and right to use
Practical Workshop
Review of a technology licence
- Review of the template agreement with particular reference to the key clauses, strategic considerations and drafting techniques
- Discuss issues relating to the negotiation and execution of a technology licence
Practical Workshop
Negotiation of a technology licence
Using a case scenario, participants will draft and negotiate a technology licence with particular reference to key commercial terms inter alia
- Grant
- Fees and royalties
- Rights to improvements
- Rights to new products and grant-back clauses
- IP and confidentiality
