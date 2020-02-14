

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale prices increased for the first time in seven months in January, data from Destatis showed on Friday.



Wholesale prices increased 0.3 percent year-on-year in January, after a 1.3 percent decline in December.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 1.0 percent in January, after remaining unchanged in the preceding month.



The higher prices of mineral oil products had the greatest impact on the wholesale prices development compared to the previous year as well as the prior month. Mineral product prices rose by 5.2 percent on year and 6.0 percent on month, the agency said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX