

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation rose at a faster pace in January, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 4.4 percent year-on-year in January, following a 3.4 percent increase in December. Economists had forecast 4.2 percent inflation.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, and tobacco increased 6.7 percent and those of dwelling and transport rose by 4.9 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices increased 0.9 percent in January following a 0.8 percent rise in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX