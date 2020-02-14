Hypertension Diagnostics Inc.: HYPERTENSION DIAGNOSTICS Inc., Announce to All Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2020 / The Company HDII (OTC PINK:HDII) Hypertension Diagnostics Inc. would like to inform the Shareholders at this time that: the Company is fully confident of taking Legal Action against Mr. Brimmer in regard to his unlawful claims.

Mr. Liangjian Peng, the current CEO of Hypertension Diagnostics Inc. states that "I will continue looking for the best merge target. I believe that HDII will make great strides in 2020, the year of rat . We will always operate ethically, and fairly. I appreciates all shareholders and will continue to provide updates as I have them."

About Hypertension Diagnostics Inc.

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. is a public company currently trading on the OTC Markets (OTC: PINK: HDII). HDII was originally corporate in Minnesota .

