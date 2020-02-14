ELSE Nutrition Holdings: Else Nutrition to Debut its First Product at Natural Products Expo West 2020 in Anaheim during March

In lead up to planned Q2 U.S. Market Launch: Clean, plant-based formula for toddlers to be unveiled and available for pre-orders, at world's largest, natural, organic and healthy products trade show.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2020 / ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSX-V:BABY) (OTCQB:BABYF) ("Else" or the "Company"), a developer of novel infant nutrition, announces that it will unveil its novel, plant-based toddler formula at Natural Products Expo West 2020 Trade Show, between March 4th-6th in Anaheim, California

"We are thrilled to share our first, market-ready product with thousands of key buyers and industry professionals, during this major event. It marks the culmination of nearly 7 years of development, but a new beginning as we continue to track as planned to our full, Q2 U.S. market launch," said Hamutal Yitzhak, Co-Founder and CEO of Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else's clean label, organic nutritional drink will be sold initially in powder form, ready to drink in just seconds. It will be available online as of March 1st at elsenutrition.com for pre-ordering, with official sales starting later in Q2 at the same e-Store. Sales will also roll-out via Amazon, and at select specialty retailers by summer of 2020. The suggested retail price is $35 USD for a 23.2 oz. powder cannister.

Else will showcase the product at its North Hall Booth (#423) at the Anaheim Convention center at EXPO West during March 4th to 6th, as well as the Fresh Ideas Organic Pavilion during March 4th.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

The Company is a food and nutrition company focused on research, development, manufacturing, marketing, sale and/or licensing of innovative plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children and adult markets. Its revolutionary 100% plant-based non-soy alternative to dairy-based baby formula received the "Best Health and Diet Solutions" award in the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan in May 2017. For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com.

