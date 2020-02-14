

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's inflation accelerated in January, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 3.6 percent year-on-year in January, following a 3.2 percent increase in December.



The latest inflation was the highest since March 2012.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 6.3 percent annually in January and those of restaurants and hotels, and housing, water, energy and fuel grew by 5.3 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices in the post and telecommunication group declined by 4.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.5 percent in January.



