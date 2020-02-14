

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation rose to a nine-month high in January, as initially estimated, final data from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.1 percent annually in January, following a 0.8 percent rise in December. This was in line with the initial estimate.



This was the highest inflation since April 2019, when the rate was 1.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 1.0 percent in January, following a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month, as estimated earlier.



The harmonized index of consumer prices increased 1.1 percent annually in January, following a 0.8 percent rise in December, as initially estimated.



On a month-on-month, the HICP fell 1.4 percent in January, as estimated.



