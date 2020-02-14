Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Nächster Volltreffer gelandet! Ausbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LBTW ISIN: FI0009014575 Ticker-Symbol: M6Q 
Tradegate
11.02.20
20:04 Uhr
5,412 Euro
-0,024
-0,44 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
OUTOTEC OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OUTOTEC OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,370
5,386
13:46
5,370
5,384
13:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.02.2020 | 13:17
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Outotec Oyj's Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement for 2019 and Remuneration Policy for the Board of Directors and the CEO published

OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE FEBRUARY 14, 2020 AT 2:15 PM

Outotec Oyj's Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement for 2019 and Remuneration Policy for the Board of Directors and the CEO published

Outotec's Financial Statements 2019 have been published and the Finnish and English pdf versions can be downloaded from the company's web site at www.outotec.com/investors.

Outotec's Corporate Governance Statement 2019 has been published as a separate report and can be downloaded from the company's web site at www.outotec.com/cg.

Outotec Remuneration Policy for the Board of Directors and the CEO has been published as a separate report and can be downloaded from the company's web site at www.outotec.com/agm.


OUTOTEC OYJ

Rita Uotila
Vice President - Investor Relations
tel: +358 20 529 2003

e-mail rita.uotila(at)outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main Media
www.outotec.com

Attachments

  • Outotec's Corporate Governance Statement 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0bf6c6fb-4387-4e69-9842-ca330970d534)
  • Outotec's Financial statements 2019 and report by the Board of Directors (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0b7d17f5-5e33-4edc-9ff9-ba739d405533)
  • Outotec Remuneration Policy for the Board of Directors and the CEO (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/049f375e-087e-4487-9923-254df3699be3)
OUTOTEC-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)