OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE FEBRUARY 14, 2020 AT 2:15 PM
Outotec Oyj's Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement for 2019 and Remuneration Policy for the Board of Directors and the CEO published
Outotec's Financial Statements 2019 have been published and the Finnish and English pdf versions can be downloaded from the company's web site at www.outotec.com/investors.
Outotec's Corporate Governance Statement 2019 has been published as a separate report and can be downloaded from the company's web site at www.outotec.com/cg.
Outotec Remuneration Policy for the Board of Directors and the CEO has been published as a separate report and can be downloaded from the company's web site at www.outotec.com/agm.
OUTOTEC OYJ
Rita Uotila
Vice President - Investor Relations
tel: +358 20 529 2003
e-mail rita.uotila(at)outotec.com
DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main Media
www.outotec.com
Attachments
- Outotec's Corporate Governance Statement 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0bf6c6fb-4387-4e69-9842-ca330970d534)
- Outotec's Financial statements 2019 and report by the Board of Directors (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0b7d17f5-5e33-4edc-9ff9-ba739d405533)
- Outotec Remuneration Policy for the Board of Directors and the CEO (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/049f375e-087e-4487-9923-254df3699be3)