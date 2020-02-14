

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation remained stable in January, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 3.0 percent year-on-year in January, the same as seen in December.



Prices for transportation grew 5.6 percent annually in January and those for education and food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 4.9 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 1.2 percent in January, after a 0.1 percent fall in the preceding month.



The core inflation was 3.2 percent annually in January and the index rose 1.2 percent from the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX