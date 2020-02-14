Azganush Misakyan to Provide Extensive Business Development Assistance in the U.S.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2020 / When it comes to starting a US branch office or business closely related to art, entrepreneurs often find themselves lost in the modern environment overflown with businesses that cause more trouble than help. Azganush Misakyan has taken on the mission of helping such aspiring businesses to find their place in this business-packed world and properly address their audiences, generating interest, leads, and ultimately building steadfast brands and platforms.

Azganush Misakyan is that person that is able naturally to assemble teams that are eager to work on the same cause and truly enjoy it. When she started working in the United States, she made quite a ruckus about in the art-related business development industry.

Basically, Azganush Misakyan provides an extensive set of services to take care of all the matters related to launching and implementing new business projects or scaling the existing once. This may sound a bit too generic, but if people take a look at some of the projects she had executed, the perspective shifts dramatically. The Up-Side Down House in Los Angeles, Museum of Illusions in Los Angeles and Miami, the first digital art museum - Museum of Dream Space, Nikita Dragun Pop-Up Store at Beverly Center, and Ghost Democracy pop-up installation at LA's Century City Mall are some of the most prominent projects that have already been launched and gained prominence.

What makes Ms. Misakyan's services special is the approach to each project she works on. The very first thing that she does to a project is conducting a comprehensive market analysis of a said niche, including a detailed report on product development potential in the USA, competitor analysis, consumer survey, and SWOT analysis. Then, Azganush and her team take on the paperwork, getting all the necessary permits, licenses and eventual company set-up. Once the research and paperwork are completed, she looks for the best candidates to work with the company based on the requirements, project type, etc. And then the fun part follows - taking marketing and pre-launch matters, which includes the development of online and offline marketing strategy and partnership programs among the other. In the end, when everything is said and done, and the platform is well-developed from all points of view, the project is being launched, featuring a grand opening event that draws the attention of potential customers, partners, and investors.

Today, Azganush is starting a company she named Launch&Go - it will focus on business development services to any company that wants to either start an offline business in the US in the form of a branch of an existing business or a completely new franchise. If those are interested in such an opportunity or are looking for ways to start a remote US business, Launch&Go is open to all the offers and is prepared to provide clients with a highly creative and technical approach that will make clients' business stand out, putting their name on the map among competitors.

