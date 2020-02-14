An unusually profitable fourth quarter has anchored an even rarer profitable year for SunPower, bolstering growing confidence in its decision to spin off its module manufacturing business into Maxeon Solar Technologies.From pv magazine USA Since announcing that SunPower's high-efficiency cell manufacturing business would be spun off into its own company, CEO Tom Werner has referred to the remaining company as "the new SunPower" - and that idea looks to be more than just a change in mindset, as the company posted a rare profitable quarter in the three months to the end of December 2019, capping ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...