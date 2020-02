GRN Holding Corporation Completes Due Diligence Relating to Acquisition of Squad Drone

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2020 / GRN Holding Corporation (OTC PINK:GRNF, the "Company") announced today that the Company has completed its due diligence in connection with the acquisition of Squad Drone.

The acquisition includes all Squad Drone assets and technology, and 100% equity in the business.

Squad Drone (www.squad-drone.com), located in Bellevue, Washington, offers delivery drone technology and services for the business-to-business (B2B) market.

"Having such a key technology for the hemp and cannabis delivery space is a game-changer in the B2B delivery sector," said GRN Holding Corporation CEO Justin Costello. He added, "We're excited to bring Squad Drone into the GRN family and to be at the forefront of creating more secure and cost-efficient hemp and cannabis delivery services."

About GRN Holding Corporation

GRN Holding Corporation (OTC PINK:GRNF) is a Nevada registered publicly-traded company.

For more information, please contact:

Deborah Pace

IR@grnholding.com

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

SOURCE: GRN Holding Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576471/GRN-Holding-Corporation-Completes-Due-Diligence-Relating-to-Acquisition-of-Squad-Drone