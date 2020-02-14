Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 13-February-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 373.84p INCLUDING current year revenue 381.59p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 367.53p INCLUDING current year revenue 375.28p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---