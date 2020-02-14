Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 13-February-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 391.23p INCLUDING current year revenue 394.63p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 391.23p INCLUDING current year revenue 394.64p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value and equates to the redemption value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---