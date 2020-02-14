Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2020) - Airtest Technologies (TSXV: AAT) has just returned from a very successful 3-day trade show at the AHR Exposition which was based in Orlando, Florida last week. Airtest has exhibited for many years at this trade show which is by far the largest event related to the Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration (HVAC) industry, with some 65,000 attendees.

Airtest displayed the following key products;

Parking garage ventilation control system including our new and improved controller. Energy savings and demand reduction typically are up to 95%.

Our traditional sensor/transmitters for CO2, temperature, humidity and combustible gases.

The recently developed ambient light powered, wireless sensors for CO2, temperature and humidity using the EnOcean wireless protocol. This transmitter is easily integrated into existing building control systems to save energy and better control comfort.

Our wireless dew point sensors to prevent condensation in retail store applications to make fresh air economizers more effective.

Our ability to significantly reduce energy use of rooftop air handlers using a quickly installed wireless CO2 Demand Controlled Ventilation Kit.

We also were able to display two new products that received tremendous interest. The first new product is a unique wireless absolute differential pressure controller that is accurate to ± 2 Pa (+0.008 in WC) that can be used to control make up air in kitchens and accurately control building pressurization. We also presented a product we have been working on for 3 years which is the world's first wireless chiller monitoring system that reports on the real time thermodynamic efficiency of chillers and their components. This system can be installed and reporting chiller performance in less than and hour.

According to President George Graham, "This trade show has set a new record for us in terms of new customers and potential buyers as compared to previous trade shows. There is a lot of follow up work to be done by our sales team, but the opportunity at this time is exceptional."

With the increased demand for Airtest products, it will be necessary to add some additional sales coverage and increase our tech support capability, which will be carried out by management over the next few months.

About ATI: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in sensors that improve commercial building operating efficiency and at the same time create energy savings. These sensors are all based on technical innovations developed in the last ten years and comprise a growing second wave of energy saving technologies that are positioned to make a significant contribution to the Sustainable Buildings Program. AirTest offers its products to leading-edge building owners, contractors and energy service companies targeting the buildings market. AirTest also provides energy cost reduction solutions to building equipment and controls manufacturers who incorporate AirTest sensor components in their products.

# # #

