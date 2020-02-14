

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Fed's Industrial Production for January will be released at 9:15 am ET Friday. The consensus is for a decline of 0.3 percent, unchanged from the prior year.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the pound, it eased off from its early highs against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 1.0853 against the euro, 109.79 against the yen, 0.9808 against the franc and 1.3020 against the pound as of 9:10 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX