Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Hagar hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no: 670203-2120 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 635400TICHH43JJTNP54 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) HAGA 181021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000031524 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code D-B-F-S-F-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer HAGAR HF/4.65 BD 20211018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills: Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount 2.500.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount previously issued 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at this time 2.500.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD 1.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date October 18, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary installment date October 18, 2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment frequency 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date October 18, 2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate 4.65% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention 30U/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date October 18, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date January 18, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency 4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon payments 8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, then how N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 38 Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 39 Name of index N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Daily index or monthly index N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Base index value Á ekki við -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Index base date Á ekki við -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 44 Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 45 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Credit rating (rating agency, date) No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Additional information No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 50 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Date of Application for Admission to Trading February 13, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to February 14, 2020 Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of admission to trading February 17, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Order book ID HAGA_181021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 List population name ICE_CORPORATE-BONDS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------