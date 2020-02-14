SpendEdge has been monitoring the global advertising production services market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 196 billion between 2018-2023 at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

With the competition intensifying, buyers are facing the pressing necessity to differentiate their brands from others in unique and appealing ways that can churn more engagement among the potential customer base. In this respect, industries such as textiles, education, and retail are emerging as some of the major end-users in the advertising production services market. The advent and subsequent prominence of mediums such as TV, digital, cinema, magazines, radio, and OOH are paving the way for extensive leverage of these services across various sectors.

The Top Advertising Production Service Providers Enlisted in this Report:

The shortage of skilled workforce will compel advertising production service providers to increase salaries of the skilled professionals which will make a significant addition to their operational costs. Such an increasing expenditure will be invariably passed on to buyers in the form of excess procurement spend. Considering this probability, this report has listed the top advertising production service providers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market.

RSA Films- Buyers are advised to collaborate with this service provider to increase their sales with the help of promotional videos. To achieve this goal, it is imperative for buyers to examine this service provider's track record of successful advertisement production services. New and old customer acquisition rates and buyers' revenue and product sales are some of the parameters that a buyer must consider to check the effectiveness of the advertisements created by this service provider.

Partizan- Technological advances help buyers procure accurate results in a cost-effective and timely manner. On this note, buyers are advised to evaluate this service provider's level of utilization of the latest technologies, such as NPR, 3D printing, computer-generated stop motion, VFX technology, virtual simulators, and drones for video production to reduce complexities in the production of advertisements.

Phenomena- Buyers must assess the ability of this service provider to offer advertising production services that are compatible with multiple channels. If buyers neglect the standards that are to be followed regarding the publishing of advertisements on different platforms/media formats, it may result in budget overruns. For instance, if the advertisements are to be telecasted on mobile platforms or browsers where the flash has been removed or disabled, they need to be compatible with VPAID 2.0.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Advertising production services market spend segmentation by region

Advertising production services supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for advertising production service providers

Advertising production service providers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the advertising production services market

Advertising production services pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the advertising production services market

