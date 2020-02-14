RF Tunable Filter Market Worth $148 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report on "RF Tunable Filter Market by Type (Band Pass and Band Reject), Tuning Mechanism (Mechanical and Electronic), Tuning Component (DTC, SAW, and SMD Variant), End-Use (SDR, RF Amplifiers, and Radar Systems), Application, Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the RF tunable filter market size is estimated to grow from USD 89 million in 2020 to USD 148 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.6%. Major factors fueling the market growth include the growing use of smartphones, connected devices, and IoT devices, surging demand for radar systems by the worldwide military sector, increasing need for new and advanced planes for commercial and military applications, and escalating demand for software-defined radios.

"Radar systems to lead RF tunable filter market during the forecast period."

The radar system generally consists of a transmitter that produces an electromagnetic signal, which is radiated into space by an antenna. RF tunable bandpass filters offer flexible frequency discernment, wide operating frequency, lower radiation characteristics of outages than the antenna, and ease of implementation. Hence, narrow-band frequency tunable antennas or tunable filter antennas are used with radar systems for better signal processing.

"Aerospace & defense to hold the largest share of RF tunable filter market during the forecast period."

Military applications require communication and surveillance systems with electromagnetic capability, nuclear survivability, and electrical characteristics of digital interfaces. RF tunable filters perform critical functions in military electronic systems. These filters are suitable for harsh environmental conditions and are widely used in military communications systems and surveillance platforms, as well as at central locations because these filters enable high-quality communications. In the military application, tunable filters are primarily used for satellite communications (SATCOM), optical channel performance monitoring, optical signal noise suppression, and navigation. Additionally, military vehicles are modernizing to improve the mobility, protection, and lethality of ground forces.

"North America to be the largest market for RF tunable filter during the forecast period."

North America presents a substantial market for RF tunable filters. Factors such as increased expenditure on defense-related equipment, rapid commercialization of 5G networks, upsurged demand for communication devices such as smartphones, tablets, and Voice over IP (VoIP) equipment, and expanding data center capacity are contributing to the growth of the RF tunable filter market in the region. For the satellite-related applications, lightweight and narrow-band filters with low-loss and linear phase properties are required, which will further drive the RF tunable filter market in this region.

Major players in the RF tunable filter market are Analog Devices, Inc. (US), Dover Corporation (US), and EXFO Inc. (Canada), The LGL Group, Inc. (US), Smiths Group plc (UK), Netcom, Inc. (US), Telonic Berkeley, Inc. (US), DiCon Fiberoptics Inc. (US), RF Products Inc. (US), Coleman Microwave Company (US), and Thorlabs, Inc. (US).

