The "Germany Neurology Procedures Outlook to 2025 Hydrocephalus Shunting Procedures, Neurovascular Thrombectomy Procedures, ICP Procedures and Others." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Summary

The publisher's new report, Germany Neurology Procedures Outlook to 2025, provides key procedures data on the Germany Neurology Procedures. The report provides procedure volumes within market segments Hydrocephalus Shunting Procedures, Neurovascular Thrombectomy Procedures, Neurovascular Embolization Procedures, Neurovascular Coiling Assist Procedures, Neurovascular Accessory Procedures, Intracranial Stenting Procedures, ICP Procedures, Dura Substitute Procedures, Neuromodulation Procedures and Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Procedures.

The data in the report is derived from dynamic market forecast models. The publisher uses epidemiology based models to estimate and forecast the procedure volumes. The objective is to provide information that represents the most up-to-date data of the industry possible.

The epidemiology-based forecasting model makes use of epidemiology data gathered from research publications and primary interviews with physicians to establish the target patient population and treatment flow patterns for individual diseases and therapies. Using prevalence and incidence data and diagnosed and treated population, the epidemiology-based forecasting model arrives at the final numbers.

Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the procedure volumes.

Scope

Germany Neurology Procedures volumes by segments Hydrocephalus Shunting Procedures, Neurovascular Thrombectomy Procedures, Neurovascular Embolization Procedures, Neurovascular Coiling Assist Procedures, Neurovascular Accessory Procedures, Intracranial Stenting Procedures, ICP Procedures, Dura Substitute Procedures, Neuromodulation Procedures and Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Procedures.

Projections for each of the market segments. Data is provided from 2015 to 2025.

Develop business and investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

Reasons to buy

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 What Is This Report About?

2.2 Neurology Procedures Segmentation

2.3 Definitions of Procedures Covered in the Report

3 Neurology Procedures, Germany

3.1 Neurology Procedures, Germany, 2015-2025

3.2 Neurology Procedures, Germany, 2015-2025

4 Dura Substitute Procedures, Germany

4.1 Dura Substitute Procedures, Germany, 2015-2025

5 Hydrocephalus Shunting Procedures, Germany

5.1 Hydrocephalus Shunting Procedures, Germany, 2015-2025

5.1.1 Revision Hydrocephalus Shunts Procedures, Germany, 2015-2025

6 ICP Procedures, Germany

6.1 ICP Procedures, Germany, 2015-2025

7 Intracranial Stenting Procedures, Germany

7.1 Intracranial Stenting Procedures, Germany, 2015-2025

8 Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Procedures, Germany

8.1 Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Procedures, Germany, 2015-2025

8.1.1 Minimally Invasive Neurosurgical Devices Procedures, Germany, 2015-2025

9 Neuromodulation Procedures, Germany

9.1 Neuromodulation Procedures, Germany, 2015-2025

10 Neurovascular Accessory Procedures, Germany

10.1 Neurovascular Accessory Procedures, Germany, 2015-2025

11 Neurovascular Coiling Assist Procedures, Germany

11.1 Neurovascular Coiling Assist Procedures, Germany, 2015-2025

12 Neurovascular Embolization Procedures, Germany

12.1 Neurovascular Embolization Procedures, Germany, 2015-2025

12.1.1 Flow Diversion Stent Procedures, Germany, 2015-2025

13 Neurovascular Thrombectomy Procedures, Germany

13.1 Neurovascular Thrombectomy Procedures, Germany, 2015-2025

14 Appendix

