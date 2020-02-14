The "Italy Neurology Devices Market Outlook to 2025 Hydrocephalus shunts, Interventional Neuroradiology, Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery and Others." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Summary

The publisher's new report, Italy Neurology Devices Market Outlook to 2025, provides key market data on the Italy Neurology Devices market. The report provides value, in millions of US dollars, volume (in units) and average prices (USD) within market segments Hydrocephalus shunts, Interventional Neuroradiology, Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery, Neurological Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment, Neuromodulation Devices, Neurosurgical Products and Radiosurgery Systems.

The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of these market segments, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants. Based on the availability of data for the particular market and country, information related to pipeline products, news and deals is available in the report.

Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the market size, company share and distribution share data and analysis.

Scope

Market size and company share data for Neurology Devices market segments Hydrocephalus shunts, Interventional Neuroradiology, Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery, Neurological Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment, Neuromodulation Devices, Neurosurgical Products and Radiosurgery Systems.

Annualized market revenues (USD million) and volume (units) data for each of the market segments. Data is provided from 2015 to 2025.

2018 company share and distribution share data for Neurology Devices market.

Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Italy Neurology Devices market.

Key players covered include Boston Scientific Corp, Medtronic plc and Stryker Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 What Is This Report About?

2.2 Neurology Devices Market Segmentation

2.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report

3 Neurology Devices Market, Italy

3.1 Neurology Devices Market, Italy, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025

3.2 Neurology Devices Market, Italy, Revenue Mix ($m), 2018

3.3 Neurology Devices Market, Italy, Category Contribution by Revenue ($m), 2018

3.4 Neurology Devices Market, Italy, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025

3.5 Neurology Devices Market, Italy, Volume (Units), 2015-2025

3.6 Neurology Devices Market, Italy, Volume (Units), 2015-2025

3.7 Neurology Devices Market, Italy, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2018

4 Hydrocephalus shunts Market, Italy

4.1 Hydrocephalus shunts Market, Italy, Revenue Mix ($m), 2018

4.2 Hydrocephalus shunts Market, Italy, Segment Contribution (%), 2018

4.3 Hydrocephalus shunts Market, Italy, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025

4.4 Hydrocephalus shunts Market, Italy, Volume (Units), 2015-2025

4.5 Hydrocephalus shunts Market, Italy, Average Price ($), 2015-2025

4.6 Hydrocephalus shunts Market, Italy, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2018

4.7 Hydrocephalus shunts Market, Italy, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2018

5 Interventional Neuroradiology Market, Italy

5.1 Interventional Neuroradiology Market, Italy, Revenue Mix ($m), 2018

5.2 Interventional Neuroradiology Market, Italy, Segment Contribution (%), 2018

5.3 Interventional Neuroradiology Market, Italy, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025

5.4 Interventional Neuroradiology Market, Italy, Volume (Units), 2015-2025

5.5 Interventional Neuroradiology Market, Italy, Average Price ($), 2015-2025

5.6 Interventional Neuroradiology Market, Italy, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2018

5.7 Interventional Neuroradiology Market, Italy, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2018

6 Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Market, Italy

6.1 Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Market, Italy, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025

6.2 Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Market, Italy, Volume (Units), 2015-2025

6.3 Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Market, Italy, Average Price ($), 2015-2025

6.4 Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Market, Italy, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2018

6.5 Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Market, Italy, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2018

7 Neurological Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment Market, Italy

7.1 Neurological Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment Market, Italy, Revenue Mix ($m), 2018

7.2 Neurological Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment Market, Italy, Segment Contribution (%), 2018

7.3 Neurological Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment Market, Italy, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025

7.4 Neurological Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment Market, Italy, Volume (Units), 2015-2025

7.5 Neurological Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment Market, Italy, Average Price ($) 2015-2025

7.6 Neurological Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment Market, Italy, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2018

7.7 Neurological Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment Market, Italy, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2018

8 Neuromodulation Devices Market, Italy

8.1 Neuromodulation Devices Market, Italy, Revenue Mix ($m), 2018

8.2 Neuromodulation Devices Market, Italy, Segment Contribution (%), 2018

8.3 Neuromodulation Devices Market, Italy, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025

8.4 Neuromodulation Devices Market, Italy, Volume (Units), 2015-2025

8.5 Neuromodulation Devices Market, Italy, Average Price ($), 2015-2025

8.6 Neuromodulation Devices Market, Italy, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2018

8.7 Neuromodulation Devices Market, Italy, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2018

9 Neurosurgical Products Market, Italy

9.1 Neurosurgical Products Market, Italy, Revenue Mix ($m), 2018

9.2 Neurosurgical Products Market, Italy, Segment Contribution (%), 2018

9.3 Neurosurgical Products Market, Italy, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025

9.4 Neurosurgical Products Market, Italy, Volume (Units), 2015-2025

9.5 Neurosurgical Products Market, Italy, Average Price ($) 2015-2025

9.6 Neurosurgical Products Market, Italy, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2018

9.7 Neurosurgical Products Market, Italy, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2018

10 Radiosurgery Systems Market, Italy

10.1 Radiosurgery Systems Market, Italy, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025

10.2 Radiosurgery Systems Market, Italy, Volume (Units), 2015-2025

10.3 Radiosurgery Systems Market, Italy, Average Price ($), 2015-2025

11 Overview of Key Companies in Italy, Neurology Devices Market

11.1 Medtronic Plc

11.2 Stryker Corp

11.3 Natus Medical Incorporated

11.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG

11.5 MicroVention Inc

11.6 KARL STORZ SE Co KG

11.7 Boston Scientific Corp

11.8 Abbott Laboratories

11.9 Nihon Kohden Corp

11.10 Penumbra Inc

11.11 Nevro Corp

11.12 LivaNova PLC

11.13 CERENOVUS

11.14 Integra LifeSciences Corp:

12 Neurology Devices Market Pipeline Products

13 Financial Deals Landscape

13.1 Venture Financing

14 Recent Developments

14.1 Corporate Communications

14.2 Financial Announcements

14.3 Other Significant Developments

14.4 Product News

