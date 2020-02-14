DealFlow Events: Presenters Announced for The Litigation Funding Forum

Experts cover strategies and opportunities in commercial litigation finance

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2020 / DealFlow Events announces the initial roster of speakers for the annual Litigation Funding Forum, to be held March 26, in New York City.

In recent years, litigation funding has emerged as a rapidly growing and highly attractive asset class. Investment funds dedicated to the financing of lawsuits have become commonplace, led by companies such as Burford Finance, Bentham Capital, Parabellum Capital, and Validity Finance.

Commercial cases frequently cover areas such as intellectual property, antitrust, real estate, insurance, securities and banking.

Several factors have led to this growth, which is expected to continue for the foreseeable future. The issues and opportunities surrounding litigation financing will be discussed amongst the leading investors, law firms, and corporations seeking funding at The Litigation Funding Forum.

DealFlow Events has assembled a best-in-class program, where the brightest minds in the business discuss market dynamics and the latest investment opportunities.

Here are just some of the featured speakers:

Rufus Caine, Vice President, Burford Capital

Dai Wai Chin Feman, Director of Commercial Litigation Strategies & Corporate Counsel, Parabellum Capital

Alanna Clair, Partner, Dentons US

Jay Greenberg, Co-Founder & CEO, LexShares

Barry Kamar, Vice President and Legal Counsel, Westfleet Advisors

Andrew Langhoff, Founder/Managing Director, Red Bridge Advisors

William Marra, Portfolio Counsel, Validity

Annie Pavia, Legal Analyst, Bloomberg Law

John Ray, Lead Consultant, Mass Tort Nexus

Ben Ruzow, VP of Litigation Funding, Argo Partners

Ronald Schutz, Chair of The Executive Board, Robins Kaplan

Boaz Weinstein, Co-Founder & Principal, Lake Whillans

The Litigation Funding Forum 2020 will be held at the Convene Conference Center, 605 Third Ave. in New York City. Supporting this event are corporate sponsors Validity Finance, Mass Tort Nexus, Intake Conversion Experts, and RRBB. Media outlets are invited to attend and cover the event.

Visit The Litigation Funding Forum website to learn more.

About DealFlow Events

When it comes to the business of finance, the tag line "A DealFlow Event" is widely recognized as a symbol of quality. We've produced over 200 conferences, seminars, and webcasts on a variety of financial topics over the last 17 years. These events are the signature programs in their respective markets, offering high-quality content and unequaled professional networking opportunities. For more information about DealFlow Events, visit www.dealflowevents.com.

Media Contact

Phillip LoFaso

President

DealFlow Events

phillip@dealflow.com

(516) 876-8006 ext. 28

SOURCE: DealFlow Events

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576428/Presenters-Announced-for-The-Litigation-Funding-Forum