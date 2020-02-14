

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economy grew at a faster pace in the fourth quarter of 2019, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product grew a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent from the third quarter, when it rose 0.4 percent.



The economy grew 0.6 percent and 0.3 percent in the first and second quarters, respectively.



GDP grew a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter after a 1.7 percent increase in the previous three months.



On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, GDP rose 2.1 percent year-on-year after a 1.3 percent climb in the previous quarter



