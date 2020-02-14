The motive lead-acid battery market is poised to grow by USD 2.21 billionduring 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the growing demand for electric forklifts. In addition, the emergence of fuel cell-based material handling equipment is anticipated to boost the growth of the motive lead-acid battery market.

The demand for electric forklifts in warehouse spaces is increasing due to the rise in industrial and manufacturing activities. As a result, end-users such as food and beverages, timber and paper printing, and retail and wholesale companies are making bulk investments in the procurement of low-cost electric forklifts in emerging markets. Most of the electric forklifts are powered by motive lead-acid batteries as they offer high resilience in harsh conditions and are cost-effective. These batteries are designed to regularly deep discharge and provide a steady current over longer durations. Thus, the growing demand for electric forklifts is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Motive Lead-Acid Battery Market Companies:

Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner Sohn GmbH

Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner Sohn GmbH is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under the PRODUCTS segment. The company offers mobile energy solutions for the traction of machines, devices, and vehicles used for transporting tools and goods in distribution centres and warehouses, such as forklift trucks, automatic guided vehicles, and commercial vehicles.

C&D Technologies Inc.

C&D Technologies Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: TELECOM, UPS DATACENTER, ENERGY UTILITY, GOVERNMENT, ENGINE STARTING, and RECYCLING. The company offers a series of batteries which have application in material handling equipment.

Clarios

Clarios is headquartered in the US and offers Delkor Deep Cycle batteries to provide reliable electric power to golf carts.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Transportation, Motive Power, Reserve Power, and Wire, Cable Battery Accessories. The company offers the Deka product line which is designed for any motive power application.

EnerSys

EnerSys is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company offers motive lead-acid batteries which are used in distribution centers and warehouses.

Motive Lead-Acid Battery Market Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

VRLA

FLA

Motive Lead-Acid Battery Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

EMEA

Americas

