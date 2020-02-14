SpendEdge has been monitoring the global abrasives market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 15 billion between 2017-2022 at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 105-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Abrasives Market Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

The high production volume of electric and hybrid vehicles will result in a substantial increase in the procurement of abrasives. Buyers from end-user industries such as metal fabrication, construction, and consumer goods are expected to exhibit a high demand which will contribute to the predicted spend growth in the abrasives market.

In terms of regional spend share, APAC will dominate the abrasives market. The presence and the prominence of end-user industries such as metal fabrication and automotive sectors will result in consistent demand growth in the abrasives market in the region.

The Top Abrasives Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

This report has listed the top abrasives suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market.

Bosch- Buyers are advised to compare the usable production volume possessed by this supplier to the annual order quantities that it serves. Generally, in the abrasives market, it is recommended practice that buyers engage with suppliers who exhibit a sound capacity utilization rate and would still be able to fulfill buyers' orders amidst other recurring annual orders.

DowDuPont- It is crucial for buyers to assess this supplier's ability to offer volume discounts or tiered pricing which provides cost savings opportunities for the former. In addition, buyers prefer suppliers that can provide a suitable payment method for simple financial transactions of buyers.

Saint-Gobain- There is a high tendency of suppliers to accept large order volumes often without the capability to fulfill them on time, leading to instances of supply delays or failures. Therefore, it is imperative for buyers to focus on the timely delivery of material to their premises, which would ensure that operations do not halt due to low material availability.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Abrasives market spend segmentation by region

Abrasives supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for abrasives suppliers

Abrasives suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the abrasives market

Abrasives pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the abrasives market

