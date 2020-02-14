Findit, Inc.: Findit Wants to Wish Findit Member Elle Valentine Health Who Shares Her Healthy Living Lifestyle Post a Happy Valentine

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2020 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation that trades under the stock symbol OTC PINK:FDIT owner of Findit.com®, a Social Networking Content Management Platform, welcomes social media influencers and content managers to utilize Findit.com to reach more people.

Health and wellness activist Elle Valentine has been using the Findit® platform to share her healthy and positive lifestyle since May of 2018. Prior to sharing her content on Findit, Elle Valentine, as she is known on Instagram, had about 800 followers. Now, the Holistic Health Practitioner is up to 6,285 followers at the time of this release. She has utilized the Findit platform to share her amazing recipes, her health and wellness tips, her grocery hauls, and her favorite meals, all of which coincide with her passion for living a healthy lifestyle.

The people following Elle Valentine may have seen her posts within the Instagram platform through relevant hashtags or may have been following her personal account prior to the creation of her separate, healthy living based profile. Posts created on Instagram stay within the Instagram platform and can only be shared to Facebook, which owns Instagram. Additionally, her increase in followers could be attributed to new people coming across her content throughout search engines and other social networking sites as a result of what she is sharing through Findit.

Each piece of content that Elle Valentine creates on Findit can include: text, photos, a video, a link, an audio file and more. Members have the ability to post the Right Now status update instantly, back-date them to fill in their feed, or post-date the post to become live in the future. Moreover, every post that is created can be shared socially to 80 other social networking sites by Elle Valentine herself or other members or visitors on Findit.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "We love seeing social media influencers like Elle Valentine posting about their passions on Findit. People that truly understand social media recognize that diversifying where your content is found is an important aspect of becoming a household name throughout the social media landscape. Elle Valentine has seen a tremendous boost in followers as a result of more people seeing, hearing, and sharing her content throughout social media. Because Findit is an open platform and anyone can share the content to their respective social sites, Elle and others that use Findit to share their message often see their content getting more shares, thus reaching more people."

Anyone looking to share their passion and reach more people can start posting to Findit for free. For those looking to really brand themselves on Findit, claim your name on Findit now Elle Valentine has claimed her name on Findit and you can visit her page at https://www.findit.com/ellevalentinehealth Names on Findit exist only once and can not be duplicated, so once you own www.findit.com/vegan or www.findit.com/healthy-living, no one else can get that name.

Findit is not just for health activist influencers. Any person, individual, artist, corporation, school, church, or other entity that simply wants to gain more exposure on the web for the goods or services they provide or the story they wish to tell, can use Findit to accomplish that goal. People love to share inspiring posts that have a great message and great pictures. Posts like Elle's can gain a lot of momentum when posted to the right place and seen by the right people.

About Elle Valentine / ellevalentinehealth (Instagram handle)

??Holistic Health Practitioner, HHP

??Holistic Nutrition

??Healing With Food

Plant Based Recipes | Lifestyle

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., trades on the OTC Pinksheets under the stock symbol FDIT. Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit offers News and Press Release Distribution. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members.

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

Contact:

Clark St. Amant

Phone 404 443 3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

