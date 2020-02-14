Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement that analyzes the role of predictive analytics in the industrial gas manufacturing sector.

Industrial gas manufacturing companies gather huge volumes of unstructured data through their advanced process control and manufacturing optimization systems that can help examine and predict equipment performance in real-time if analyzed accurately. As a result, leading industrial gas manufacturing companies are on the lookout for advanced predictive models and analytics solutions that can help them act on data-driven insights and devise systems for improved outcomes. This is also one of the main reasons behind the growing popularity of predictive analytics in the oil and gas industry.

According to Quantzig's predictive analytics experts, "Downstream oil and gas companies can leverage predictive analytics models to gain deeper insights into transport, supply chain, and distribution processes. This not just helps them manage end-to-end processes but fosters an analytics culture driven by data-driven decision making and advanced analytics."

The Business Problem:The drastic decline in production volume and sales over a period of five years, prompted a leading industrial gas manufacturing company to analyze factors impacting growth to improve their production curve.

The Solution Offered To help the client tackle their challenges, our analytics experts adopted a comprehensive three-phased approach that focused on leveraging advanced predicting analytics models to interpret, visualize, cross-filter, and interact with the complex data sets to drive efficiency across processes.

Quantzig's predictive analytics solutions helped the client to:

Improve industrial gas manufacturing and recovery rates by 23%

Enhance operation excellence by adhering to industry standards

Better manage risks through accelerated decision-making

