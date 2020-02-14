Greece has announced plans to install two PV projects at former mining sites. The installations are part of the national utility's new strategy, in line with the country's efforts to phase out coal.Greece has announced plans to install two large solar PV parks at former mining sites. The investment will come from the national electric utility as part of its new strategy, in line with Greece's efforts to phase out coal. The Greek solar market has returned to growth via a series of tenders, as individual actors increasingly embrace PV technology to reduce costs and reach their sustainability ...

