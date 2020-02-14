Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MEUU LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Feb-2020 / 18:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 141.1871 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11276375 CODE: MEUU LN ISIN: FR0010261198 ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUU LN Sequence No.: 46832 EQS News ID: 976035 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2020 12:10 ET (17:10 GMT)