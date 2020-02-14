Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist (USAU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Feb-2020 / 18:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 299.8619 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3167920 CODE: USAU LN ISIN: FR0010296061 ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAU LN Sequence No.: 46834 EQS News ID: 976039 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2020 12:10 ET (17:10 GMT)