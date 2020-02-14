Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEML LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Feb-2020 / 18:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD DEALING DATE: 13-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.4638 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13686966 CODE: LEML LN ISIN: FR0010435297 ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEML LN Sequence No.: 46840 EQS News ID: 976051 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 14, 2020 12:11 ET (17:11 GMT)