Lyxor Russell 1000 Value UCITS ETF - Acc (RUSV LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Value UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Feb-2020 / 18:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Value UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 159.9713 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 63348 CODE: RUSV LN ISIN: FR0011119205 ISIN: FR0011119205 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSV LN Sequence No.: 46846 EQS News ID: 976063 End of Announcement EQS News Service

