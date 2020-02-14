Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLIM LN) Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Feb-2020 / 18:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 55.1234 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3488500 CODE: CLIM LN ISIN: LU1563454310 ISIN: LU1563454310 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLIM LN Sequence No.: 46921 EQS News ID: 976213 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 14, 2020 12:14 ET (17:14 GMT)