Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Feb-2020 / 18:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1544.5564 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44236722 CODE: LCJD LN ISIN: LU1781541252 ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJD LN Sequence No.: 46950 EQS News ID: 976271 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2020 12:15 ET (17:15 GMT)