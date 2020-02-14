Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASD LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Feb-2020 / 18:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 34.7947 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19756636 CODE: NASD LN ISIN: LU1829221024 ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN Sequence No.: 46969 EQS News ID: 976309 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 14, 2020 12:16 ET (17:16 GMT)