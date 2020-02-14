Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (LCJG LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Feb-2020 / 18:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.4445 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6575421 CODE: LCJG LN ISIN: LU1781541682 ISIN: LU1781541682 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJG LN Sequence No.: 46952 EQS News ID: 976275 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2020 12:20 ET (17:20 GMT)